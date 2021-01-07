Square Mile removes six ratings from Academy of Funds as manager departures continue

Among the funds to lose its rating include ASI Europe ex UK Income Equity, formerly run by Will James

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has removed or suspended the ratings on six funds in December as a result of “a high level of fund manager departures across the industry”.

Funds from Jupiter, Aberdeen Standard Investments, Invesco, Saracen Fund Managers and Stewart Investors have suffered this fate, as the firms have recently lost various investment managers or teams.

A restructure in the European equities team at ASI, which has led to the departure of Will James, has resulted in the removal of the rating from the ASI Europe ex UK Income Equity fund which he managed.

The fund will now be co-managed by Tom Dorner and Stuart Brown, but Square Mile believes James's experience was "critical" to the management of the fund.

The analysts have also removed the Responsible AA rating from the Stewart Investors Global Emerging Market Leaders fund, which had been suspended since October 2019 following the departure of lead manager Ashish Swarup.

Square Mile said it has been "subsequently disappointed with the fund's return profile under the new management team, which has been out of line with expectations".

In addition, the firm believes that the new structure within Stewart Investors, which has introduced "a greater level of autonomy within each investment team", leads to a "less collaborative approach" to the management of the funds.

Square Mile downgrades trio of funds amid manager departures

Manager departures have also led to the removal of the rating on the Invesco Japan (UK) fund following the announcement that the group would disband its Henley-based Japanese equities team.

This will result in the management of the fund being transferred to a team based in Tokyo, while lead manager Paul Chesson left the firm and co-manager, Tony Roberts, is set to manage the fund on an interim basis until the transition is completed.

Square Mile said it was removing the fund "due to the materiality of the upcoming changes" and the fact that the Tokyo-based team follows a different investment philosophy and process.

Other funds that saw changes to ratings were the TB Saracen Global Income and Growth fund, whose A rating was removed following the news that David Keir, CEO of Saracen Fund Managers and co-manager of the fund, is to leave the firm; while the A rating on the Jupiter Distribution fund has been suspended as a result of the departure of co-manager Alastair Gunn.

Finally, the State Street Asia Pacific ex Japan Tracker and the State Street UK Equity Tracker funds no longer hold a Recommended rating, after Square Mile and State Street agreed that "the client bases of both firms do not match". Square Mile said it "has no issues with the funds from an investment perspective".

December also saw the addition of two new funds to the list: the BNY Mellon Long Term Global Equity fund, awarded an AA rating; and the Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity fund with a Responsible A rating.

The former is "a highly compelling proposition for investors seeking long-term access to a portfolio of high-quality companies, but doing so in a risk-controlled manner", according to the analysts.

The latter, according to Square Mile, offers investors access to a "highly competent manager and to the credible and durable investment philosophy and process that he created, which has a commitment to using investment as force for positive change at its core".