Brown Advisory wins Jupiter US Smaller Companies mandate

Brown Advisory has been chosen as the new investment manager of the £159m Jupiter US Smaller Companies trust.

The US firm, which has $100bn in assets under management (AUM), is replacing manager Robert Siddles, who is stepping down from the trust next year.

Having managed the trust for 19 years, Siddles announced in October he had decided to retire for family reasons with effect from April 2021.

Brown Advisory will manage the trust using its own US small cap strategy, the $2.1bn Brown Advisory US Small Cap Growth fund.

This fund is managed by Christopher Berrier and George Sakellaris, who will oversee management of the Jupiter US Smaller Companies fund.

The fund has generated annualised returns to 30 November 2020 of 14.5% over 10 years, 15.3% over 5 years and 16.7% over 3 years, compared to the Russell 2000 Growth (net) Index return of 13.1%, 13.0% and 12.6% respectively.

Brown Advisory was chosen for several reasons, including its extensive experience in US small investing, its investment team based in the US and a lower management fee structure.

Under the terms of the deal, FundRock partners will be appointed as AIFM and company secretary alongside Brown Advisory.

The new fee arrangement will see both Brown Advisory and FundRock paid 0.7% per annum of the company's assets on the first £200m. This will reduce to 0.6% for the next £300m and 0.4% for assets over £500m.

There will be a management fee waiver until April 2021 to avoid double-charging during the transition period.

Gordon Grender, chairman of the Jupiter US Smaller Companies trust, said: "I am delighted to announce that Brown Advisory has agreed to become the company's new investment manager.

"The board undertook a very comprehensive manager selection process and we believe that the Brown US Small Cap Growth Strategy, with an impressively long track record and annualised returns of 14.5% over 10 years, stood out in a highly competitive field."