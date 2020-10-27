MSCI launches climate indices to help investors align with Paris Agreement

The indices aim to reduce both transition and physical risks related to climate change

MSCI has launched eight indices to enable institutional investors to position their portfolios in line with the Paris Agreement to keep global temperatures within 1.5 degrees.

The Climate Paris Aligned Index Suite builds on the provider's existing climate change indices, and will help investors tackle climate change holistically through lowering transition and physical risks, while finding novel green investment opportunities.

The indices - which include climate data from MSCI's climate value-at-risk tool, scope three emissions data, and green revenue - also incorporate the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The provider also said the suite is designed to exceed the minimum standards of the EU Paris Aligned Benchmark designation.

To achieve alignment with the Paris Agreement, the suite has an ongoing self-decarbonisation rate of 10% year on year, and it also aims to reduce physical climate risk by at least 50%.

To reduce transition risks, MSCI targets at least 50% reduction in weighted average carbon intensity compared to the reference index, aims to lower its fossil fuel exposure, and underweights high carbon emitters based on scope one, two and three emissions.

To target green opportunities, the indices shift the weight of constituents from brown to green activities using MSCI's low carbon transition score, and aims to maximise exposure to companies providing clean technology solutions.

Remy Briand, head of ESG at MSCI, said: "Climate risks, whether physical or related to the transition to a lower carbon economy, are changing the risk-return profile of companies and industries.

"Extreme weather events pose new risks to companies' assets, while carbon-intensive industries are being forced to undergo transformational change."

MSCI has provided low carbon benchmarks for several years but investors are increasingly seeking a strategy that goes beyond reducing carbon intensity.

"We have witnessed tremendous interest in ESG and climate indexes over the past 18 months and continue to see fast adoption," added head of index Diana Tidd.

"As end-investor awareness and stakeholder pressure rises, institutional investors increasingly want to invest to affect more systemic, global change beyond the company or portfolio level."