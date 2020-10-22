Aegon study highlights impact of fund fees and complexity on returns

Newly published analysis by Aegon shows that simpler and cheaper investment solutions tend to offer better returns over the long term.

Aegon examined the risk and return profile of funds from the two largest Investment Association (IA) Mixed Investment sectors and compared those using mainly passive components to those using mainly active ones over five years.

It found that multi-asset funds with passive components provide better risk-adjusted returns than those with active components over a five-year period.

The main reason for this is that fund charges can erode returns over the long term, having a significant impact on the eventual payout for investors.

For example, over 25 years, a £100,000 investment in the FTSE All-World Index with an annual charge of 0.25% would have returned over £90,000 more than the same investment with a charge of 0.80%.

"Over half of UK investors choose not to invest at all, preferring to keep their money in a bank account. For many people the complexity of funds and a misunderstanding around fees may be a contributing factor," said Richard Whitehall, head of portfolio management at Aegon.

"As such, there is a benefit in offering investment strategies that can be easily understood by a client."

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently launched a call for input to help shape its work in improving the consumer investments market.

It said consumers are too frequently receiving lower returns than they should because of unsuitable products with high fees.

"The FCA is currently looking into the consumer investments market and we support introducing steps that make it easier for investors to make informed decisions so that they understand the types of products available to suit their needs and the costs involved," said Whitehall.

"We believe that a product should be as simple as possible without compromising functionality. Complexity, which tends to come with higher cost, should only be added where value can be demonstrated. Ultimately, if an investor can't understand a product, it will impact their experience and outcome."