Stifel: Time for investors to take profits on 'remarkable' tech trusts

It is time for investors to cash in profits from technology trusts after a "remarkable" run of outperformance, according to analysts at Stifel, who have downgraded both Allianz Technology (ATT) and Polar Cap Technology (PCT) to a rating of neutral.

Research published this morning (21 October) highlighted that both PCT and ATT have "significantly outperformed their benchmarks" over the past five years, and throughout the market rebound since March, and warned of the potential for supportive market themes to begin to fade.

"The sector has benefited from strong structural tailwinds, but it is now a consensus play, valuations have significantly increased and potential risks do exist… [such as] regulation [and the] China-US trade war," Stifel said.

"We do not know when this positive market trend will change."

ATT's is up 82.5%, 136.3% and 372.6% over one, three and five years respectively, according to Association of Investment Companies data, while its NAV is up 724.6% over the past decade.

Similarly, PCT's share price is up 53.9%, 94.8% and 283.7% over one, three and five years respectively, and its NAV is up 595.4% over ten years.

Both trusts have comfortably outperformed the Dow Jones World Technology index's return of 36%, with PCT returning 45% and ATT up 62%.

"Given the strong returns generated by these trusts and the significant multiple expansion in 2020, we believe it prudent to take some profits," Stifel said.

"As a result, we are downgrading both funds to neutral.

"Given this year's excellent returns and the strong returns over the last five years, we believe it would be prudent for investors to cash in some of their winnings as the strong performance cannot continue forever."

Stifel's report also noted potential risks to the trusts' performance that could materialise.

It said: "US regulators continue to investigate the mega-cap US tech firms and are debating whether these firms need to be broken up. These discussions could gain fresh impetus if the Democrats gain control of both the Senate and the House in the US Presidential elections.

"Similarly, the tech sector is at the centre of the US-China trade war and could be exposed should tensions continue to increase. Another significant challenge is the ongoing search by OECD countries to find a way to reform the tax laws to mitigate the tax avoidance techniques of the large technology companies.

"We do not know if these risks will materialise, but they are all issues that at some point could impact the portfolios of the funds."