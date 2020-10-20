Tatton shares surge as it reports strong AUM growth

Tatton Asset Management shares rose sharply after the company reported strong growth in assets under management and higher profit for its first half, and said it had adapted to the difficult environment by running more virtual events.

In a trading update, Tatton said assets under management (AUM) rose to £7.8bn as at the end of September, up from £6.7bn six months earlier, a rise of 17.4%. Net inflows for the six months were £328.1m.

Tatton shares rose more than 6% in early trading on the Alternative Investment Market.

Group revenue increased to £10.9m, up 12.6% on the same period last year. Group adjusted operating profit rose 21.9% to £5m.

Global asset manager AUM tops $100trn for the first time

Paul Hogarth, founder and chief executive, pointed to the continued growth of the company and said: "The last six months have been testing times for many businesses and our business model has proved to be resilient and capable of dealing with the challenges presented by the pandemic.

"We adapted seamlessly to the new trading environment and have maintained face-to-face engagement with our IFAs, where possible. We have also redeployed resources to direct online engagement, running multiple interactive virtual events and frequent video investment updates, which have been well received and have proved to be very successful."

The company will report its first-half results in full on 18 November.