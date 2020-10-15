Columbia Threadneedle unveils European and EM ESG funds

Ann Steele will run the Pan European ESG Equities fund with Dan Ison

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is expanding its responsible investment offering with the launch of two new ESG products, investing in European and emerging market equities.

The Emerging Market ESG Equities fund will managed by senior portfolio manager Young Kim.

It will use Columbia Threadneedle's proprietary responsible investment ratings and research, combining it with fundamental company analysis.

Young will focus on high quality innovative businesses which he believes can sustain high returns on capital and strong growth over the long term.

He will also seek out innovative companies which have the potential to drive long-term growth by creating and embracing new ideas, processes and technology.

Meanwhile, the Pan European ESG Equities fund is a conversion of the firm's existing Pan European Equities fund. Ann Steele and Dan Ison will continue to manage the vehicle.

The managers aim to deliver capital growth by investing in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and strong operating practices.

Columbia Threadneedle said the new ESG funds complement its existing sustainable outcomes fund range, including the firm's UK and Global Sustainable Equity strategies, the Social Bond strategies and its European Sustainable Infrastructure and Carbon Neutral Real Estate strategies.

"Growing investor demand for strategies with a responsible investment orientation has proven to be one of the most significant shifts in asset management in a generation, and recent European sustainable finance regulations have only served to accelerate this trend," said William Davies, chief investment officer of EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

"We are pleased to reflect these market developments by adding two new ESG funds to our responsible investment offering, to sit alongside our existing sustainable outcomes fund range," he added.