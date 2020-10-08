Pictet AM adds higher risk/return fund to total return range

Pictet Asset Management has launched a higher risk, higher return version of its existing Pictet TR-Atlas fund.

The new long/short global equity strategy is called Pictet TR-Atlas Titan and looks to take advantage of mispriced stocks in developed and emerging markets.

The fund is managed out of Geneva by a team of four, led by Matthieu Fleck, the other members being Adrien de Susanne d'Epinay, Yassine Fki and Philip Wilson.

The strategy combines detailed top-down analysis with intensive bottom-up fundamental stock-picking, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth and preserve capital in down markets.

The team will invest in a range of liquid companies, adjusting portfolio exposure across regions and sectors using various macro indicators, such as business cycle and liquidity conditions.

The new vehicle is a higher risk alternative to the existing TR-Atlas fund, aiming to deliver mid to high single-digit returns (net of fees) with mid-single-digit volatility. The fund is UCITS IV compliant, with daily liquidity.

Fleck said: "Global equity markets continue to be volatile, driven by increasingly short business cycles, ongoing uncertainty and distortions from unprecedented levels of central bank and government intervention.

"This underlines the case for our long/short approach, which takes account of the top-down environment to drive our portfolio positioning and identifies where we are best rewarded to take risk, combined with rigorous bottom-up stock analysis to assess the relationship between price and fundamentals."



The fund is the latest addition to Pictet AM's total return fund range, which now has a combined AUM of $10.6bn (as at 31 August).