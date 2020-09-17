Update: Securities Trust of Scotland officially appoints Troy's Harries as manager
PATAC appointed AIFM
The board of the Securities Trust of Scotland has officially appointed Troy Asset Management as its investment manager and PATAC as the alternative investment manager, company secretary and administrator to replace Martin Currie.
The board decided to make the move in September following an "extensive review" of the £207m trust. According to the new arrangements, senior fund manager James Harries has officially taken over the...
