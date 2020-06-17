Women in Investment Awards 2020: Last call for nominees to submit questionnaires

This year's ceremony takes place on 8 December at The Brewery, London

Investment Week is reminding all the nominees for our Women in Investment Awards 2020, hosted in partnership with HSBC Global Asset Management, that the deadline for filling in the questionnaires to support their entries is this Friday (19 June).

The nominations process for the awards is closed and the full list of nominees can be seen here.

To progress to the next stage and hopefully make the finalists list, nominees now have to fill in a short questionnaire to support their entry and help the judges reach their final decisions.

Click here for more information and to enter for the categories in which you have been nominated.

Good luck to all our nominees!