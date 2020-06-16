Countdown to FMYA 2020: Can you guess the years these managers took home the trophies? (Part II)

As we count down to Investment Week's Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020 on 25 June, we take a trip through the archives to remind ourselves of some of the winning names from a quarter of a century of these coveted awards.

Firstly, did you guess the winners of yesterday's quiz? Click here to remind yourself of the winners in four different years.

The correct answers were: year one - 2016; year two - 1997; year three - 2012; and year four - 2000.

Well done if you guessed them all correctly or were pretty close!

Now scroll through the pages below for the winners from another four separate years of the awards, but when did they take home the gongs?

Answers will be revealed tomorrow on Investment Week.

Have a full point for each year you get spot on and half a point if you are a year away either side. Points deducted for cheating!

Can you beat the rest of your team as we reveal more winners throughout this week?

Year five - which year were these winners announced?

Asset Allocator

Winner: Jupiter Merlin Income (John Chatfeild-Roberts, Algy Smith-Maxwell & Peter Lawery)

Emerging Markets

Winner: Credit Suisse European Frontier (Neil Gregson & Elizabeth Eaton)

Europe

Winner: Artemis European Growth (Peter Wolstencroft & Peter Saacke)

Far East

Winner: Aberdeen Far East Emerging Economies (Hugh Young and team)

Gilts, Global and Other

Winner: Thames River High Income (Michael Mabbutt & Brent Tallaksen)

Group of the Year

Winner: JO Hambro Capital Management

Japan

Winner: Schroder Japan Alpha (Nathan Gibbs)

North America

Winner: Findlay Park US Smaller Companies (James Findlay)

Specialist

Winner: JPM Natural Resources (Ian Henderson)

UK Corporate Bond

Winner: Royal London Income (Jonathan Platt & Sajiv Vaid)

UK Growth

Winner: Rensburg UK Select Growth (Mark Hall)

UK Income

Winner: Artemis Income (Adrian Frost)

UK Smaller Companies

Winner: Framlington UK Smaller Companies (Roger Whiteoak)