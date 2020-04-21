Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020
Did you make the final cut?
Investment Week is delighted to announce the shortlists for this year's Fund Manager of the Year Awards, with the winners to be revealed at a special online ceremony on 25 June.
A flagship event for the investment industry for a quarter of a century, the Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers and groups at the top of their game who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors and whom the judging panel believe have the potential to continue to outperform in the future.
We would like to thank our partner Morningstar for providing the data for the shortlists, which were constructed using our unique methodology.
A weighted score was given to each fund's percentile ranking within its sector over each of the three discrete years to 31 December 2019. There is a 20% weighting to the percentile ranking during the 12 months to 31 December 2017, 30% to 31 December 2018, and 40% to the period to 31 December 2019.
In addition, a 10% weighting was given to the fund's Sortino ratio to give an indication of relative risk.
Any funds with assets of less than £50m as of 31 December 2019 were stripped out; where the manager has a record of less than three years on that portfolio; or if the fund is aimed only at institutional or charities investors.
The funds covered are UK authorised and FCA-recognised with distributor status.
Winners will now be chosen by our highly experienced panel of fund selectors from across the industry following heated debate during our judging sessions over two days later in May. Click here to view the judging panel.
Please join us for our online ceremony, when the winners will be revealed and we celebrate 25 years of the awards.
Entries are also open until close of play on 24 April for two new categories this year: Fund Management Initiative of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable and ESG Investing. Click here for more information and to enter.
During the ceremony, we will also be announcing the winners of our Outstanding Fund Manager over 25 years and Outstanding Industry Contribution over 25 years awards, which will be decided by the judges.
For sponsorship opportunities around the awards, please contact Natasha Buckle at [email protected].
The shortlist in full
Multi-Asset
Managed Cautious
- ASI MyFolio Market II
- Aviva Investors Distribution 2
- AXA Framlington Managed Income
- BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return
- Fidelity Multi Asset Income
- Jupiter Merlin Conservative Portfolio
- Liontrust Sustainable Future Defensive Managed
- Royal London Sustainable Managed Growth
Managed Balanced
- Barclays Wealth Global Markets 3
- Jupiter Monthly Alternative Income
- Kames Diversified Monthly Income
- Liontrust Sustainable Future Cautious Managed
- M&G Episode Income
- Rathbone Multi Asset Strategic Growth
- Royal London Sustainable Diversified
- Zurich Horizon Multi-Asset II
Managed Growth
- ASI Multi-Asset I Fund
- Baillie Gifford Managed
- Close Growth Portfolio
- Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed
- Premier Diversified Growth
- Royal London Sustainable World
- Sarasin Global Equity Real Return
- Thesis Lion Growth
Managed Income
- Aviva Investors Distribution 2
- AXA Framlington Managed Income
- BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Income
- Fidelity Multi Asset Income
- Jupiter Merlin Income Portfolio
- Jupiter Monthly Alternative Income
- Kames Diversified Monthly Income
- M&G Episode Income
- Premier Multi-Asset Distribution
Absolute Return
- BlackRock European Absolute Alpha
- LF Odey Absolute Return
- M&G Absolute Return Bond
- Man GLG Alpha Select Alternative
- Merian UK Specialist Equity
- Sanlam Multi Strategy
- Schroder UK Dynamic Absolute Return
- Vontobel Fund - TwentyFour Absolute Return Credit