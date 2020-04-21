Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020

The winners will be announced at a special online ceremony on 25 June

Investment Week is delighted to announce the shortlists for this year's Fund Manager of the Year Awards, with the winners to be revealed at a special online ceremony on 25 June.

A flagship event for the investment industry for a quarter of a century, the Fund Manager of the Year Awards honour fund managers and groups at the top of their game who have demonstrated consistently strong performance for investors and whom the judging panel believe have the potential to continue to outperform in the future.

We would like to thank our partner Morningstar for providing the data for the shortlists, which were constructed using our unique methodology.

A weighted score was given to each fund's percentile ranking within its sector over each of the three discrete years to 31 December 2019. There is a 20% weighting to the percentile ranking during the 12 months to 31 December 2017, 30% to 31 December 2018, and 40% to the period to 31 December 2019.

In addition, a 10% weighting was given to the fund's Sortino ratio to give an indication of relative risk.

Any funds with assets of less than £50m as of 31 December 2019 were stripped out; where the manager has a record of less than three years on that portfolio; or if the fund is aimed only at institutional or charities investors.

The funds covered are UK authorised and FCA-recognised with distributor status.

Winners will now be chosen by our highly experienced panel of fund selectors from across the industry following heated debate during our judging sessions over two days later in May. Click here to view the judging panel.

Please join us for our online ceremony, when the winners will be revealed and we celebrate 25 years of the awards.

Entries are also open until close of play on 24 April for two new categories this year: Fund Management Initiative of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Sustainable and ESG Investing. Click here for more information and to enter.

During the ceremony, we will also be announcing the winners of our Outstanding Fund Manager over 25 years and Outstanding Industry Contribution over 25 years awards, which will be decided by the judges.

For sponsorship opportunities around the awards, please contact Natasha Buckle at [email protected].

The shortlist in full

Multi-Asset

Managed Cautious

ASI MyFolio Market II

Aviva Investors Distribution 2

AXA Framlington Managed Income

BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return

Fidelity Multi Asset Income

Jupiter Merlin Conservative Portfolio

Liontrust Sustainable Future Defensive Managed

Royal London Sustainable Managed Growth

Managed Balanced

Barclays Wealth Global Markets 3

Jupiter Monthly Alternative Income

Kames Diversified Monthly Income

Liontrust Sustainable Future Cautious Managed

M&G Episode Income

Rathbone Multi Asset Strategic Growth

Royal London Sustainable Diversified

Zurich Horizon Multi-Asset II

Managed Growth

ASI Multi-Asset I Fund

Baillie Gifford Managed

Close Growth Portfolio

Liontrust Sustainable Future Managed

Premier Diversified Growth

Royal London Sustainable World

Sarasin Global Equity Real Return

Thesis Lion Growth

Managed Income

Aviva Investors Distribution 2

AXA Framlington Managed Income

BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Income

Fidelity Multi Asset Income

Jupiter Merlin Income Portfolio

Jupiter Monthly Alternative Income

Kames Diversified Monthly Income

M&G Episode Income

Premier Multi-Asset Distribution

