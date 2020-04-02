'Caution in the air' in February despite £1.4bn inflows into retail funds

The most popular sector was Volatility Managed, with £888m in net sales

UK retail investors poured £1.4bn into funds in February, but there were signs of a cautious approach as mixed-asset funds and the Volatility Managed sector were in favour, according to the latest figures from the Investment Association.

Mixed Asset funds took in £711m in February, making this the best-selling asset class, while the most popular sector was Volatility Managed with £888m in net sales.

Chris Cummings, CEO of the Investment Association, said: "Despite the growing global impact of coronavirus on economic activity, February in the fund market didn't reveal any dents in investor confidence, as savers put £1.4bn into funds across the month.

"However, caution was definitely in the air and savers top preference was for diversified funds, with Mixed Asset funds attracting £711m.

"Few in February could have predicted the impact of a spate of lockdowns on global capital markets, or the extraordinary raft of measures from governments and central banks to help shore up economies around the world.

"It remains to be seen just how significantly steep market falls have affected investor behaviour in March."

On a sector level, Mixed Investment 40%-85% Shares, £ Corporate Bond and UK Gilt were also in favour, with net sales of £355m, £295m and £247m respectively. The worst selling sector was £ Strategic Bond, which suffered outflows of £664m.

Overall, fixed income as an asset class shed £96m, while equities as a whole saw redemptions of £210m.

On a regional basis, global equities were the most in demand as savers looked to diversify, with net sales into these funds reaching £230m.

North American equity funds were also in the black with net inflows of £82m, but all other equity fund regions saw negative flows.

UK equity funds were the worst hit, suffering net outflows of £564m.

Meanwhile, responsible investment funds enjoyed the second month in a row of record inflows, taking in £735m to bring total funds under management to £28bn and their share of the industry to 2.2%.

Tracker funds took in more in net inflows that open-ended vehicles, with net sales of £1.6bn in February, taking total assets up to £220bn by the end of February.