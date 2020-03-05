Columbia Threadneedle: Women in UK need greater financial empowerment

Women are still far less likely than men to be the primary financial decision-maker within the household, according to the latest research from Columbia Threadneedle Investments.

In the run-up to International Women's Day on 8 March, the group asked 2,000 UK adults about who is responsible for the financial decisions within their household.

The survey found that 71% of men consider themselves the primary decision-maker when it comes to savings and investments compared to just 53% of women.

Only 27% of women hold investments, compared to 46% of men. Working or retired women are more likely to invest money, while among the homemakers and unemployed just 13% and 10% respectively do so.

Women in Investment Festival 2020 - morning highlights

Women are also less likely to use the services of a professional financial adviser: only 5% of female respondents do so, compared to 9% of men.

The lack of involvement in the financial decision making is leading many women to have regrets when they reach older age, with 25% of women in retirement saying they regret not having a private pension, compared to just 8% of men.



Just over half (51%) of women also said short-term money worries keep them awake at night, with the main concerns being the state of health and social care services and having enough money set aside for a comfortable retirement.

The research also found that younger women tend to be more concerned about financial matters, and mothers worry more than those without children.

Women and investing: The myths versus reality

Alison Jefferis, head of corporate affairs at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said: "Our research shows that almost half of all women in UK households still defer to their partner when it comes to financial decision-making. Women are also far less likely to hold investments in their own right and many are reaching retirement regretful of some of the decisions they made.



"Interestingly, the largest group of women holding investments are widows. With an estimated 500 UK women becoming widows every day, it raises the question as to whether they have the necessary know-how and support to make financial decisions alone?



"It is important for women to focus on building the financial knowledge and skills required to navigate their chosen path throughout life, and the research shows we're not there yet. It's clear that women in the UK need greater financial empowerment, with greater focus needed on supporting all women to take better ownership of their financial lives."