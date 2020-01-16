Q4 2019 results round-up: LGIM AUM up 18%

How did managers finish the decade?

Asset managers report results
  • Anna Fedorova
The last three months of 2019 were full of uncertainty for UK investors, culminating in a UK general election which resulted in a landslide victory for the Conservative party. Markets welcomed this outcome, but uncertainties remain.

Here, Investment Week takes a look at how the last months of the year affected the UK investment management businesses and what their outlook for the coming year is. LGIM Legal & General Investment...

