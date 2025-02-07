Green investors ditch 'worst-case scenario' under Trump amid rising climate fund closures

The US president signed two energy related executive orders upon his return to the White House on 20 January: one declaring a national energy emergency and another ‘unleashing' the energy potential of the US. He designated "particular attention" to several resources including oil, natural gas, coal, hydropower and biofuels, but omitted mentioning wind and solar, raising concerns about how investment in these two sectors will unfold during the next four years if the government was no longer focused on building up the renewable energy infrastrucutre. Global markets recover tentatively ...