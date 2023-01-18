Nick Train: Fever-Tree was my 'biggest embarrassment' in 2022

Addressing shareholders at the trust's Annual General Meeting yesterday (17 January) Train thanked them, and the board, for their patience in the last couple of years.

The trust's share price currently sits around 10% below its all-time high set in 2019, something Train said he was "hugely aware of".

In 2022 the trust lost 6%, according to FE fundinfo data, whereas the benchmark stayed in the black at 0.3% returns.

The average IT UK Equity Income listed trust lost 4.3% during that period.

Train expressed his own frustrations at this performance, stating that it was "not satisfactory" to him, not just as a manager but also as a professional investor.

Nick Train buys 477,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income in second half of 2022

Discussing what he planned to do to turn around the performance, Train said no new additions had been made to the portfolio, although there were about eight spaces on his holdings list, and said "all I can do sincerely hope that things take a turn for the better and soon".

Even the 60% fall in Fever-Tree's share price was not enough to see it exit from the trust.

Commenting on the stock, Train said: "I thought I was so clever when I began to accumulate that position and Fever-Tree back in early 2020," a time when it was already 60% down on its previous peak.

"But it has carried on falling," the manager said.

The stock originally made its initial public offering on AIM in 2014 and was heralded by many as a key case study of a recent British success story.

It has been the brand's expansion to the US market that has been responsible for some its decline, as Train said it was victim to the increased shipping costs experienced last year which hindered its profits.

But Train was still optimistic on the company's outlook, bolstered by the fact its its non-executive director Jeff Popkin bought $40,000 worth of the stock in September.

Since then, Fever-Tree's stock was up 20%, which is still not enough to recoup Finsbury Growth & Income's losses on the holding.

"But we have got to hope, as we are sure Popkin believes, that the prospects for this wonderful brand, only in the US but elsewhere remain strong."

This let-down was arguably second only to Cazoo, a British online car retailer, which was down almost 90% in the past six months.

The stock was inherited by the trust as party of its holding in the Daily Mail - listed as Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) - which was taken over in 2021 and delisted from the public market.

Shareholders in DMGT were compensated with in a mix of cash and Cazoo shares, with Lindsell Train declaring a stake worth around £55m at the time.

Nick Train: UK corporations 'handicapped' by their UK stock market listing

Train used some of the cash to top up his investment in Fever-Tree this time last year.

The manager explained that there was a clause preventing him from selling the stock for the first six months and it was during that time the car dealer's share price plummeted.

"I can think of few more mortifying and frustrating events in my entire career," he said.

The manager said it was not "a [typical] Lindsell Train stock" so to speak, and he "would love to find a way to sell it in a way that minimises the damage that it has done to the portfolio".

At present, it makes up just 0.04% of the trust's total net asset value.

What about those that cannot wait?

The manager's continued optimism came from the fact that he felt the holdings in his portfolio were still "exceptional" and "strong" businesses, evidenced he said by the amount of dividend increases and share buybacks occurring last year.

Around 85% of the portfolio by value either conducted a share buyback last year or paid a special dividend, and "only strong companies can do both", Train said.

At the start of his display, the manager presented two quotes from Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett which emphasised his preferred buy and hold investment style.

Nick Train: 'several encouraging share prices' for companies in December

Across the presentation to shareholders, he pointed out that the best market returns came from the longer time horizons and "the perfectly viable approach of constructing your portfolio around wonderful businesses".

"If you are prepared to wait, you are formed to find the result will be wonderful changes to your wealth."

But as one of the trust's long-time investors pointed out his own clients were "not eternal" and many did not have another 30 years to wait for the returns to rebolster themselves.

Train was asked if his investment process accounted for this fact that many investors had already held the trust for 25 to 30 years, to which he said it was "a good question".

The manager answered about the inflation-proofing elements of the stocks in the portfolio and replied that while the management could not know how much more inflation there would be, it was their job to ensure that the assets they choose could protect against it.