Tyndall IM CEO Alex Odd on supporting a fresh cycle for 'new generation of boutiques'

Not just one solution to help boutique firms

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 5 min read

Alex Odd, CEO of Tyndall Investment Management, argued that a period of opportunities could be opening up for boutiques, provided a level of investor confidence can be instilled to support capital flows to smaller firms.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2025

Enter now for new investment trust and VCT categories at IW Awards

More on Funds

Tyndall IM CEO Alex Odd on supporting a fresh cycle for 'new generation of boutiques'
Funds

Tyndall IM CEO Alex Odd on supporting a fresh cycle for 'new generation of boutiques'

Not just one solution to help boutique firms

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 16 September 2025 • 5 min read
Bestinvest waves goodbye to 'Spot the Dog' reports
Funds

Bestinvest waves goodbye to 'Spot the Dog' reports

After 30 years

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 15 September 2025 • 1 min read
Investors rapidly ditching US funds since 'Liberation Day' to dodge chaos
Funds

Investors rapidly ditching US funds since 'Liberation Day' to dodge chaos

'Chaotic backdrop'

Beth Brearley
Beth Brearley
clock 09 September 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot