FMYA winner Plowden reflects on his career at Baillie Gifford and the future for active managers

The judges wanted to honour him for playing a key role in shaping how Baillie Gifford is today after nearly 38 years at the firm, including 15 as senior partner.

They said he has been central to creating a unique proposition for what has become a large business, including as leader of the whole investment department.

The judges said his contribution stands out not just because of the group's performance over the period, but also the strength of its culture, the partnership structure and vocal support for active management.

In this interview, used as part of the Fund Manager of the Year ceremony, Charles Plowden reflects on Baillie Gifford's greatest achievements during his time at the company. He also discusses the biggest opportunities of his investing career and lessons learnt from his time as a fund manager.

A vocal supporter of active management, Plowden then shares his views on the future for active managers and key responsibilities for the industry.