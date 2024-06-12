International Investment

International Investment's unique blend of content for the international wealth management community is now available exclusively on Investment Week. 

International Investment formerly served international independent financial advisers and wealth management professionals.

Investment Week has been Incisive Media' flagship financial media brand since 1996 and has a solid reputation for providing top-quality information on the wealth management sector.

For more information please visit Investment Week

Incisive Media also publishes the following financial services brands:

Most read
01

BNY Mellon undergoes name change amid extensive rebrand

12 June 2024 • 1 min read
02

LGIM CEO Michelle Scrimgeour to step down as group merges investment divisions

12 June 2024 • 2 min read
03

Tories reject capital gains tax hike as British ISA proposals absent from manifesto

11 June 2024 • 2 min read
04

Special Opportunities REIT scraps IPO plans after falling short of £250m target

12 June 2024 • 2 min read
05

UK economic growth flatlines in April

12 June 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot