The energy transition: Is focusing only on renewables too narrow?

Global efforts to achieve a lower-carbon future compel investors to evaluate their exposure to current energy practices. Fossil fuel holdings have become increasingly controversial as a result, shunned by investors who solely focus on zero carbon companies in areas such as renewables.

While well-intentioned, approaches with strict sustainability mandates risk being too narrow in scope. Investors should be prepared to make potentially uncomfortable compromises that may be required to advance toward a cleaner, more sustainable future with the urgency the situation demands.

Access the exclusive Focus in association with PGIM Investments (by completing and submitting form below) to learn how a broader scope can enhance the decarbonisation investment opportunity while promoting the key role that select fossil fuels can play in facilitating the global energy transition.