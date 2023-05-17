Scottish Mortgage must 'clear the air' over start-up investments

"Need a clear the air session with investors and say ‘this is what we are looking to do and why'."

Experts have suggested the trust should "clear the air" over these investments, arguing there is no inherent issue with such plays, but investors are owed transparency.

The £12bn trust has sat comfortably at the top of long-term performance tables and fund buyers' lists for decades, its returns propelled by investments in what it previously called "exceptional growth outliers".

According to data from the Association of Investment Companies, it has delivered the highest returns over ten years in the IT Global sector, returning 301% versus the 193.2% average performance. However, it has since fallen to the worst returns in the sector over one year, as inflation and interest rates have battered growth and technology stocks, staples of the Baillie Gifford fund house.

Scottish Mortgage rebuffs Woodford comparisons

Scottish Mortgage has successfully backed some of the defining growth companies of the era before markets caught onto them.

It became a significant investor in electric vehicle giant Tesla back in 2013, "at a time when most were wondering if electric vehicles would really work", Ewan Lovett-Turner, director and head of investment companies research team at Numis, said.

Between the initial investment and 2021, Tesla alone made the trust a $29bn profit, according to The Guardian, and the success of this investment was attributed as one of the core drivers of the trust joining the FTSE 100 in 2017.

The firm invests in public and private firms in a bid to capture a range of major growth winners, and states it has self-imposed limits on how early-stage a company can be before the trust will invest.

Managers Tom Slater and Lawrence Burns have maintained the mantra laid down by former manager James Anderson, as the duo explained on the trust's factsheet: "Private company exposure tends to be weighted to the upper end of the maturity curve, focused on late-stage private companies who are scaling up and becoming profitable."

The same requirements are carried to its listed investments.

In the trust's preliminary results for the year to 31 March 2023, the managers stated: "The role of Scottish Mortgage will continue to be to support that growth in entrepreneurship in good times and bad, whether public or private to, and through doing so, generate long-term returns for our shareholders."

Last month, James Budden, director of marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford, reaffirmed to Investment Week that the trust was not investing in start-up firms, and it made "no attempt" be venture capitalists.

Claire Shaw, an investment specialist on Scottish Mortgage, told investment advisers on 3 May via a webinar hosted by Investment Week sister title Professional Adviser that its PE investments were not "small businesses".

She said the majority of its private equity exposure was in "large established businesses", pointing to SpaceX, Northvolt, ByteDance, Tempus Labs and The Brandtech Group as examples of this.

However, an Investment Week investigation examining the trust's public and private holdings since December 2018 revealed several exceptions to the rule.

'Invest where the tech is proven, but business is not'

The Brandtech Group, the trust's 13th-largest holding, changed its name at the start of 2022 from ‘You & Mr Jones', specifically to reflect its move away from being a start-up.

SMT has held the firm in its previous guise since June 2015, according to the trust's website, almost seven years before the firm turned against the start-up label.

Stewart Heggie, commercial director at Baillie Gifford, told Investment Week: "Brandtech Group was a start-up that SMT invested into during 2015. It had a capital light business model that required very little input from its investors other than capital."

He said: "The key point nowadays is that the SMT approach has evolved, as has the investment landscape around us. SMT does not offer traditional VC expertise - taking board seats, operational support - it is a provider of patient capital."

On SMT's website, it currently describes The Brandtech Group as a tech firm that "invests in start-ups building tech-enabled ways for global brands to do their marketing more efficiently in a ‘post advertising' era".

Scottish Mortgage will 'have to respond' to PE capabilities concerns

The trust also held ARCH Ventures Fund XI U, a venture capital fund SMT described as "able to invest in biotech start-ups". This is one of a series of ARCH Ventures funds held in the portfolio, according to the trust's most recent annual report.

On the listed side, some of its biotech-themed holdings have closed or are facing legal issues over the validity and ownership of their concepts.

Rubius Therapeutics, which the trust owned until September 2022, dissolved four years after it went public following research and ‘focus' issues, ending on a $15m valuation, a 99% collapse from its $2bn IPO.

Illumina, a gene sequencing firm, recorded a 24% drop in its valuation when it was the trust's second biggest holding in 2016. The firm is now being sued by a former Cornell researcher over its cancer-screening tech and is still held in SMT today, its fourteenth largest holding. It was first purchased in March 2011, according to data from the Association of Investment Companies.

Ginkgo, a current SMT holding, purchased former investment Zymergen after the latter failed to deliver on its 2022 project plans and fell from a $3bn IPO to a $300m takeover deal.

Others on the PE side were arguably more niche concepts, such as Joby Aviation, a flying taxi firm; Zipline International, a drone delivery service; Relativity Space, which 3D prints space rocket engines; and Aurora Innovation, which develops self-driving technology - all of which are current investments by the trust.

In response to the findings, Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing, said the trust "feels like it is being a bit disingenuous" over its definition of a start-up.

He said: "Some of the holdings have the feel of a start-up, even if technically they are not classified as such. I think there probably needs a clarification of what they mean by ‘no start-ups'.

"Does it mean no pre-revenue businesses? Or is it simply they will not put seed money into start-up a business?".

Ex-Scottish Mortgage director Amar Bhidé goes to FCA with concerns

Although Baillie Gifford states the trust's investments tended to be ‘weighted' to the more mature end, Lovett-Turner said that "does not exclude it from being able to invest at an earlier stage".

He said: "My understanding is that the SMT approach is to invest where the technology is proven, but business is not necessarily".

Taking Zipline as an example, he said it has proven that it can fly drones - "there is no tech risk there" - but added "certainly [there is] risk in executing the strategy" and creating the "outsized returns" the Scottish firm is after.

Willing to invest in companies that may fail

Lovett-Turner said SMT will "unapologetically invest in some obscure names and is willing to invest in companies that may not be successful".

He added the managers "understand the risk" of investing in outliers, and the team was aware "it may lose money on investments".

This characteristic was something Emma Bird, head of investment trust research at Winterflood, highlighted as well, noting the managers "seek to embrace the ‘asymmetry of returns', accepting that some ideas will fail but noting that the most one can lose is 100%, while upside potential is theoretically unlimited".

She said the management believes that, over time, the strongest performers should "more than offset any failures", a theory which has historically worked for the trust, she said.

Lovett-Turner said this was "not the typical approach you hear from fund managers, but Scottish Mortgage is not a typical fund".

The risks of investing in private equity was something the SMT managers recognised themselves, outlining on the factsheet it had a "significant investment in PE, and that the trust's risk could be increased as these assets may be more difficult to buy or sell, so changes in their prices may be greater".

To manage this, Bird said the team weight the "relatively early stage" investments "appropriately in order to mitigate risk".

Fairview's Yearsley said he did not "have an issue with it as long as it is made clear what is being invested in".

"I think mature and late stage is probably pushing it a bit," he said.

"It feels like they have lost their way and need a 'clear the air' session with investors and say: ‘this is what we are looking to do and why. Yes, we invest in early-stage explosive growth companies in the quoted and unquoted space and some will fail, but the winners should make up for those'."