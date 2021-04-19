Not all gigajoules are created equal: 'Greening' the entire energy system is a fallacy within offsetting

Declarations of transition plans to net zero at some distant point in time, whether at state or corporate level, appear to be all the rage.

Mark Carney's pronouncement that Brookfield Asset Management Inc was operating net zero, and subsequent walk-back, illustrates one of the continuing and deeply concerning fallacies that surrounds the concept of carbon offsetting.

It presumes a simplicity that does not exist. And a falsehood that, should it continue to be perpetuated, could fatally undermine the world's path to true net zero.

The fallacy is that renewables and non-renewables energy are on either side of some sort of weighing scale where one can cancel the other out.

It may make it simple in accounting terms - allowing firms to give themselves a pat on the back - but unfortunately it is wrong.

The principal source of error stems from the assumption that the mathematics of climate change is essentially static. The reality is that climate risk, global warming and emissions accounting processes are anything but.

These processes are hugely complex, very dynamic, and locally and globally inter-related. If climate impacts cannot be treated as smooth functions, then the arithmetic of net zero cannot be treated as one-dimensional as it is today.

Notionally balanced energy production and consumption does not equal net zero emissions - in other words, not all gigajoules are created equal.

Under this false logic, an investor could finance as much new fossil-fuel powered electricity generation as they could match with wind turbines without deviating from net zero.

We then run into another problem which is that renewable energy offsets represent emissions avoided, not removed.

The stark reality is that net zero cannot be achieved through 'greening' the entire energy system nor through offsetting emissions at their current rate of increase.

Absolute emissions must be reduced. The quicker they fall and the sooner emission reductions are 'designed in' across all economic activity, the more economically efficient it will be.

Legal, regulatory and systemic risk parameters can now be quantified with sufficient certainty that to fail to do so could well be construed as a breach of fiduciary responsibility.

Addressing this challenge of building a comprehensive pathway presents a range of investment opportunities within and outside of existing portfolios for all investors.

Offsetting is one such investment opportunity, though we need to have a mindset that this is a last resort once emission reduction options have been exhausted.

But it is better than doing nothing and today's investors can focus on activities like sequestration - for example through the purchase of land for the purpose of planting trees or investing in Fossil Fuel Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technologies.

The challenge is to then measure this carbon capture accurately on a tonne-by-tonne basis.

This is one of the toughest parts and rarely achieved. However, if done well investors can inset carbon removals into their value chain and deliver real added value for their clients.

In doing so they are placed to both capitalise on the financial opportunities represented by the Just Transition and to maximise their positive impact on local community, regional ecology and national economies.

In conclusion, reaching net zero requires a more robust approach than we are currently seeing. It is a highly complex and challenging topic that investors need to tackle head on using science to validate the accuracy of net zero claims.

If they do, there are investment opportunities that both return value and good for the future of our planet.

Eoin Murray is head of investment at Federated Hermes

