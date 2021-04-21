From pipe dream to imperative: Companies must act on carbon offsetting plans now for a better future

It is 2050. Increasingly extreme weather events plague the earth; large masses of land have been rendered inhospitable; millions of people are displaced from their homes every year; and each time you step outside you are required to wear a mask due to a visible deterioration in air quality.

This is not some dystopian future envisioned by a sci-fi author with an over-active imagination. This is the reality facing humankind if global warming continues to rampage unchecked.

It is documented at length in Christina Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac's book The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis.

Figueres was executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change from 2010 to 2016 and is one of the architects of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

This historic and legally binding treaty (signed by 196 parties) agrees that by 2050 net zero emissions are required globally to hold the mean temperature increase worldwide to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

This is deemed necessary to avoid some of the most catastrophic impacts of climate change listed above.

What does net zero mean?

In practice, net zero refers to achieving an overall balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere via carbon sinks.

Since the Paris Agreement in 2015 a steady stream of governments and companies have pledged to achieve it by 2050.

In 2019, the UK became the world's first major economy to announce the target. In 2020, despite disruptions caused by the pandemic, net zero commitments went mainstream: Japan, South Korea, and Canada officially promised to target it by 2050, while the EU solidified its own goals and China, the world's largest emitter, said it would aim for 2060.

In the corporate sector, businesses such as Amazon and Nestlé were early adopters. Then, in 2020 two of the world's largest oil and gas companies (BP and Shell) announced aims to be carbon neutral by mid-century - unthinkable just a few years ago.

In the asset management sector too, there is a growing list of companies 'taking the pledge' to support the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative now has more than 70 signatories who collectively look after more than a third of the total assets under management worldwide.

The commercial opportunity

Some companies have taken their ambitions a step further; Microsoft recently announced its intention to become "carbon negative" by 2030. This means removing more carbon from the environment than it emits.

Currently, carbon offsets fall into two main categories:

• Carbon avoidance, which ranges from renewable energy to forestry to community-based projects; and

• Carbon-removal projects, which can be nature-based solutions such as planting trees or engineered-based technologies that capture CO 2 before it is released into the atmosphere.

Over the next 20 years, the carbon offset market is predicted to hit $1.4trn in revenues annually, according to Vivid Economics.

This is of comparable size to the oil and gas industry in 2019 and explains why forward-looking businesses see fast adoption of net zero initiatives as both a commercial and environmental imperative.

This also explains why investors should pay attention to the net zero agenda and interrogate the strategy companies take towards achieving it.

As with all innovations, there will be winners and losers. But smart leaders know not to drag their feet on this one. Failure could mean they may not have a business to lead for much longer.

Identifying the winners is not always an easy task and that is why a careful analysis can help investors to do that. We need to make sure we are looking at the right metrics and measuring them properly. For example, we look at whether companies are purchasing renewable power, using lower carbon emission materials, restructure business models.

Many industries will inevitably need to use carbon offsets to neutralise whatever emissions could not be eliminated through fuel-switching and more efficient materials.

Susana Coutinho is research associate at MainStreet Partners

