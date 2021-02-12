Soul searching: Targeted absolute return must look deep into itself for any chance of revival

It has been a tough few years for the absolute return sector. Many of the high-profile names have suffered from lacklustre performance and substantial redemptions.

The mystique that surrounded celebrated funds and fêted investment managers has been replaced by investor fatigue, revealed mediocrity and the occasional scandal. The emperor, it turned out, was naked.

If the sector cannot address its shortcomings, it will slip unlamented into history. However in every crisis, there is an opportunity and it is possible that hitting rock bottom is a pre-requisite for a healthy recovery.

The sector's way back from the wilderness requires some critical self-analysis. What was it that made these funds so successful and what was it that went so wrong?

In the UK the sector emerged in the early 2000s as a solution to manage downside volatility in defined benefit pension schemes.

It was a relatively obscure niche offering meeting a well-defined investment need. The sector really hit lift off after the Global Financial Crisis as multi-asset funds came through the carnage with positive returns and dramatically lower volatility.

Assets ballooned and, as profits grew, so too did the sales hype as fund managers competed for investor attention. Investors reciprocated, with the UK market-leading absolute return fund growing to manage in excess of £50bn; it literally became the largest fund in the UK market.

Unsurprisingly, given a torrent of new funds to manage, performance started to suffer and by 2018 the party was turning into a hangover.

Over the past three years a trickle of outflows has built into a flood as investors have become impatient with dull performance and rotated towards the excitement of technology stocks and the rampant US equity market.

So what are the issues that need to be addressed? In our analysis the core issues are excess complexity, excess fees and capital indiscipline.

Excess complexity

As the absolute return sector grew the larger funds increasingly resembled black boxes crammed with derivatives that make investor diligence almost impossible.

When black boxes are delivering strong returns they seem to possess almost magic qualities, a version of modern day alchemy.

On the flip side, when they are not working investors lose confidence very quickly as there is no way of understanding how bad things could get.

Roger Lowenstein reveals in his classic book When Genius Failed that unexceptional strategies can be presented, via the medium of mind-bending mathematical modelling, as the insights of genius.

However, in time the truth is revealed and almost every insight of value could have been exploited simply using mainstream asset classes. A simple portfolio comprising 50% global equities and 50% long duration government bonds would have significantly outperformed a vast majority of the sector with lower volatility.