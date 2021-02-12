The balanced fund diet: Staying 'active' with a mix of strategies could improve your portfolio's health

The basic concept behind absolute return funds is very appealing: decent positive returns, low risk of loss and diversification versus equities and bonds.

More recently, they have been sold as bond substitutes: lower risk than equities, higher returns than bonds, less downside if there is a rise in bond yields.

It is not a new idea; many were launched in 2009-2010 after bond yields fell to low levels, and in 2003-2004.

What are you buying?

They are a broad group of strategies covering the following:

1. Multi-asset with low net equity exposures, concentrated portfolios and active use of derivatives.

2. Single asset class, usually bonds, with some exposure to currencies and higher risk debt to boost returns.

3. Diversified alternative vehicles that apply similar strategies to hedge funds.

For investors, the return and risk depend on what assets the funds are invested in, the value added by the fund manager from active strategies, and costs.

What do they invest in?

This depends on liquidity and the investment strategy of the manager. Most funds are set up for investors to redeem all their money at short notice (daily, weekly or monthly).

This limits how much they can invest in less liquid markets, so the vast bulk of portfolios are invested in equities, actively traded bonds and currencies.

There may be some exposure to commodities via futures including industrial metals, energy, precious metals and agriculture.

How do managers try and add value?

There are three main types of investment decisions that fund managers make:

• Asset class and market allocation, inclusive of tactical hedging and leverage.

• Security allocation including both long and short positions for equities, debt and FX.

• Factor-based allocation to exposures common to different securities and markets.

There are different types of strategies used to select investments and size exposures, based on specific types of research and insights. Many of these are also used in conventional multi-asset funds.

Examples include:

• Momentum in market prices (CTA and managed futures).

• Economic forecasts focused on interest rates and exchange rates (global macro, unconstrained bond strategies).

• Fundamental research on industries and businesses, company equity, company debt and options, action taken by company management to increase the value of the business such as spin-offs, restructurings, mergers and acquisitions (event driven equities, bonds and multi asset).

• Mispricings of comparable securities (arbitrage).

Will these strategies add or detract value? Studies show active management has struggled to add value for many years in long-only equity strategies, while bond managers have been wrong footed on duration calls as real rates have fallen lower and lower.

Prior analysis of hedge funds (see The ABCs of hedge funds: Alpha, betas & costs by Ibbotson, Chen, Zhu 2010) shows it is possible to add value, but constraints on leverage, concentration and owning illiquid assets suggest investors' expectations should be modest: even 1.5% per annum net excess returns from active strategies would be a very good outcome.