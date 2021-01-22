Down but not out: Innovation key to UK recovery as Brexit and vaccine fog slowly lifts

On New Year’s Eve 1999, the FTSE 100 closed at a then-record high of 6,930. Few would have envisaged that 20 years later we would be at 6,603, lower than where we were at the turn of the century.

This is hardly something to write home about in terms of the performance of a headline index.

At the same time, the S&P 500 has gone from 1,455 to 3,740, more than 2.5 times its initial level and the German headline index, the DAX, has almost doubled its value from 6,750 to 13,860.

So, what happened - is this just a countdown before the take off?

As an asset class, UK equities are often benchmarked against the FTSE 100 index. However, as around 70% of the collective earnings of the FTSE 100-listed companies comes from abroad, this index is a poor representation of the UK economy so this article relates, instead, to the FTSE 250 index, a far better barometer.

The valuation of a stock depends on the future cashflows accruing to the stock in terms of the dividends paid out as well as the growth of this dividend. Historically, the UK equity market has been a high yielding one - currently the FTSE 250 index yields around 2.32%.

Compare this to the dividend yield of the S&P 500 index, which as of now is estimated at 1.59%.

Historically, if we invested the dividend into buying more of the FTSE 250 index, the story would be quite different as per figure 1.

The figure shows that reinvesting the high dividends available from the shares into buying more of the index increases the value of the holding due to compounding. As a result, a side story to investing in the UK is the income, and not only the price appreciation.

Consider the sector weightings of the FTSE 250 index vis-à-vis the S&P 500, the bellweather index which is a fair representation of US equities as an asset class.

Figure 2 shows the relative weights of the different GICS sectors in the indices. What is apparent is the lower weight of the technology and communication services in the FTSE 250 index.

In addition, this has been instrumental in the outperformance of the FTSE 250 over the FTSE 100, especially since 2012 for the investment trust sector, for which some trusts are invested in technology stocks globally. In addition, the FTSE 250 is under-weight 'growth' stocks and over-weight 'value' stocks.

Both Brexit and the Covid crisis have had an adverse effect on the performance of UK equities.

Given that Europe, and specifically the eurozone, is a major trading partner with companies in the UK, the uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations had held the stock prices of the companies back.