Shielding from UK's challenging outlook: Looking abroad and having a dynamic strategy will help reap rewards

To describe 2020 as an unpredictable year would be the understatement of this very young decade. One of the biggest surprises has been the resilience of global asset markets.

However, UK equities were an exception, delivering one of the worst performances of any major equity market globally at -15%.

While this underperformance was spectacular, it was not a departure from trend. Over the past ten years, in GBP terms, the UK has underperformed global equity by a staggering 150%.

But as investors turn their backs on the region, does the UK present an investment opportunity for the contrarian investor?

So far this year, the FTSE 100 has been the best performing major market. The question is: will this trend continue?

After years of underperformance the most obvious argument for being overweight UK large caps in a multi-asset portfolio is attractive valuations: compared to both developed and emerging markets the UK looks attractive.

However, this favourable comparison has been a feature of the UK market against its peers for a decade without resulting in any outperformance.

A further argument in favour of UK large-cap equity is that the finalisation of a trade agreement with the EU will precipitate a short-term recovery as foreign investors return to the market and businesses resume investment.

This outperformance might be further buoyed by a long overdue recovery in value. The UK market has been hindered by its sector composition; however, this is likely to continue weighing on performance.

Historically, London has been the market of choice for banks, insurers, mining and energy majors, tobacconists, and defence companies: all sectors facing serious structural challenges.

The finance sector, including banks and insurers, is currently hindered by low interest rates. This is most relevant for the larger, balance sheet driven banks who are seeing their net interest rate margins squeezed.

Additionally, given that the Brexit deal does not cover services, uncertainty around growth opportunities for the UK finance sector in the EU is likely to persist for a considerable period of time.

Energy, defence, and tobacco companies are being put under pressure due to ESG concerns. From large pension funds to individuals, investors are becoming increasingly concerned about the environmental and ethical characteristics of their portfolios.

Even investors focusing solely on business fundamentals are becoming concerned about rising production costs in industries where firms are price takers and consumption patterns indicate a systematic reduction in demand.

This is resulting in partial or total divestment from some of the sectors that dominate UK equity markets, and is likely to create long-term technical pressure on market prices.