Making the UK 'investable' again: Domestic equities now due a re-rating

UK equities are now valued at a greater discount than at the depths of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC). We believe this is overdone and expect a re-rating.

During the first 15 years of this century, the FTSE 100 index's total return managed to outpace the MSCI World (see Figure 1, below). However, this trend has reversed dramatically since 2015.

This has left UK equities valued like emerging markets. Only Latin America is on a lower 2021 price earnings (P/E) multiple than the UK.

The UK's P/E is 14.5x for 2021, a 26% discount to the global equity market, the largest discount in the past two decades and even worse than in thte throes of the GFC in September 2008.

UK equity fund outflows hit record £1.2bn between June and August on no-deal jitters

This is despite the fact the UK's expected earnings growth for 2021 is 45% higher than global earnings growth, according to FactSet.

Investors might think the UK has always been cheap because of its lack of technology and higher allocation to cyclical sectors like oil, gas, mining and banks.

This is not the case. Back in 2016, the UK was the second highest rated equity market, trading at a higher P/E than the MSCI World (see the bold, dark grey line on Figure 2, below).

It seems a lot of bad news is priced in, with the odds in our favour that a re-rating can drive relative UK equity outperformance going forward. So, what could trigger this trend reversal?

First is Brexit, the perception that the UK will be structurally challenged outside the EU and the resulting weakness in sterling.

Acting rationally: Why equity markets have recovered

We believe the Brexit deal is broadly constructive for the UK relative to the alternative of no-deal, and warrants a modest re-rating reflecting reduced risks. However, the impact will take years to play out so the re-rating may take some time too.

Zero tariffs are obviously positive, but there will be new customs procedures to follow, including the need to comply with rules of origin which limit the amount of imported components that a finished product can have to avoid tariffs.

Leaving the EU allows the UK to pursue trade deals of its own with the rest of the world which could, over time, be a positive.

The UK has signed 62 trade deals already, but not yet with the US, China or India, for example. The lack of any detailed provisions relating to services could be problematic.

Providers of financial services have adapted by ensuring they have a physical presence in the EU to continue to sell there, but there remain a lot of unresolved issues that will complicate matters.