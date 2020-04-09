Investment Week to host online quiz to support CASCAID campaign for NHS

Investment Week will be urging our readers to get their thinking caps on and enter our online quiz later in the month in aid of helping heroic frontline NHS staff tackling the coronavirus crisis.

We will be releasing more details on how to enter the quiz in the coming days so keep an eye on the Investment Week website for more information.

Proceeds from the quiz will be donated to CASCAID's NHS fundraising campaign, which raised more than £55,000 in the 24 hours since launch on 7 April.

The asset management industry charity, which had previously raised millions of pounds for Cancer Research and Great Ormond Street Hospital, is now focusing its efforts on the Covid-19 pandemic. This week it launched a mini-campaign to support NHS Charities Together, the umbrella organisation for those looking after Covid-19 patients.

CASCAID's Helen Wagstaff said in a LinkedIn post: "Can you help? We hope the CASCAID network will all give a little - even £1 will help."

Wagstaff added she was keen to spread the message and urged people to share the #ivedonated hashtag on the website.

"The asset management community, under the banner of CASCAID, has done so much for charity, let's see if we can do even more for our wonderful NHS," she added.

Read the LinkedIn post here or you can donate directly here - and don't forget to let people know via the #ivedonated hashtag.