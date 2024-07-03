With a new government, should fixed income investors expect more of the same or brace for volatility?

"What will have an impact is the budget or a spending review and the medium-term outlook for fiscal policy. It is slightly reminiscent of when Labour lost the election in 2010 and the famous 'there's no money left' quote, the fiscal numbers are not in great shape," says Chris Iggo, Chris Iggo, Chief Investment Officer, Core Investments at AXA IM unpicks what investors could expect.

