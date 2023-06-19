Jewel in the crown Zara launched Zara Pre-Owned on 3 November 2022 in a bid to tackle "one of the challenges for the textile industry... extending the useful life of garments", according to Zara's website.

Mamta Valechha, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, said "no decision" had been made regarding the size of the fund, and "Inditex could decide not to go ahead with it".

The potential investment fund has been rumoured for several weeks, and Investment Week contacted Inditex for comment on the matter, but did not receive a response.

"With that said, it is in line with recent investments made by the company," Valechha added.

"Last year, Inditex joined a $30m funding round by textile recycler Circ, while it has also has reached a €100m deal to buy 30% of Finland-based Infinited Fiber's future production over three years," she said.

Investment Week asked if the potential fund reflected the company's decision to try and distance itself as a fast-fashion retailer and transition into a more sustainable company.

"This is always a major question of debate," Adam Cochrane, retail and luxury equity research at Deutsche Bank, said.

"Inditex has been working hard to reduce its carbon footprint and [increase its] use of more sustainable materials and has been making progress on a per garment basis."

It said the platform, where customers can buy and sell Zara items directly to each other, is "part of our journey towards a more sustainable model".

Cochrane said the resell platform "was a good step" towards this goal, but added the "utilisation of recycled materials is required to achieve many of the goals unless clothing volumes are reduced".

According to the Following The Thread report from Planet Tracker, a non-profit financial think tank, the majority of a firm's environmental impact comes from its supply chain "and therefore, is often outside of its direct control".

It said the solution was for firms to pivot its focus from promoting its "'green' collections, seeking to capture spending by environmentally conscious consumers" and invest in its supply chain partners to tackle to root of its environmental issues.

At present, analysts did not agree Inditex could be regarded as a sustainable stock pick for investors, despite its public commitments to the theme.

Valechha noted: "While the company is taking steps to be more sustainable, its business model is inherently incompatible with sustainability."

Jelena Sokolova, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said: "I would not go as far as to say that Inditex is a sustainable fund pick given that it is the number three apparel company globally and number one in Europe - its sheer size creates a lot of environmental impact."

However, this did not mean the retailer could not become a more ‘green' stock pick if it continued on its current path.

Sokolova said the firm was taking steps in a "more sustainable direction", while Valechha added it had begun using materials that are more ethically sourced, or have a lower environmental impact.

Despite this, Valechha noted: "When a business is built on a fast turnover of styles, making those products still swallows a lot of energy, water and oil regardless of whether it is using organic cotton or selling products in more eco-efficient stores."

Inditex's website lists its sustainability goals for the next two decades, aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 and, in the meantime, move its various clothing sources to 100% sustainable.

Nick Clay, manager of the TM Redwheel Global Equity Income fund, which has held Inditex since Q1 2019, said the firm "can be responsible and is a leader in its industry".

Clay said he was "supportive" of the firm's potential investment fund, and argued it is companies such as Inditex that will be "required to provide the solutions to the environmental and social challenges associated with fast fashion".

He added: "Without the success of Inditex in overcoming its environmental and social challenges, fast fashion will not survive as an industry.

"Either the consumer regresses to a bygone era, or the companies with the financial ability and incentive structure within the industry provide the solutions required to achieve a closed loop way of delivering fast fashion."