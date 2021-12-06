Deep Dive: The role of absolute return funds

There is a confusion about the role that funds in the absolute return sector should play in investors' portfolios.

As the name suggests, absolute return funds should generate returns throughout market cycle, helping portfolios achieve their overall return objectives, while diversifying the sources of those returns.

Asset allocation models built on the ‘mean-variance' framework formalised by Harry Markowitz are broken. This will be clearer to people once interest rates and bond yields begin to rise, but the fact is they are already driving many perverse outcomes and suboptimal allocations within client portfolios.

Jupiter adds to absolute return bond strategy

The chart on the right shows the proportion of global debt which is still offering negative yields to maturity. This is staggering in the face of higher inflation and will offer little protection as central banks begin to taper their bond purchases.

The time is fast approaching when CIOs who employ these models are going to have to challenge many of the assumptions which have accumulated over the past 20 years.

The most pertinent myth-buster for the absolute return sector is the belief that funds are required to have negative correlation to equities.

In fact, the model's logic produces a preference for strategies with strong returns which have low, but positive, covariance - in other words, funds which perform well and do so in different ways to existing equity portfolios.

Those funds seeking negative correlation, or so-called ‘protection strategies', tend to have far lower expected returns as a result.

These fit broadly into two camps: alternatives, which tend to be funds employing derivate strategies or the modern alternatives such as music royalties, which are effectively uncorrelated high-yield investments.

We believe the greatest ideas are actually often the simplest.

As inflation wakes from its generational slumber, negative expected real returns cause the asset allocation models to suggest vividly different ideas.

We encourage all investors to test their asset allocation models using real returns, incorporating their current views of inflation and the effect of inflation on expected returns for strategies with high duration.

Source: Bloomberg

The best analogy we can think of is that of a tugboat. Not the most glamourous invention, but essential when the weather turns bad.

When a large ship comes into port in difficult weather, tugboats are employed to assist her. The harder the weather, the wider the dispersion of tow lines. Think of this as positive but low covariance.

It is rare that you wish to attach a tugboat to the stern of the ship, with the engine driving in the opposite direction.

This approach slows progress and should only be used for short periods, in an emergency.

Using a protection strategy through the cycle is analogous to having a stern-tied tugboat always pulling you backwards. You may as well be dragging an anchor.

Of course, if your market timing is impeccable, investing in strategies which rise as stocks fall can be of great financial benefit.

We just do not believe market timing is repeatedly possible. It is easier to spot the side of a harbour from a ship than it is to see a market crash coming.

This is the difference between ‘protection strategies' and absolute return funds. The latter are the tugboats at the bow protecting portfolios from cross currents, while still helping them achieve their return goals.

As the winds of change pick up, absolute return funds will play an increasing role in portfolios over the coming cycle.

Freddie Lait is CIO of Latitude Investment Management