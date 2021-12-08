Deep Dive: Advantages of protected equity and absolute return

Unlike relative return funds, which simply seek to outperform a given benchmark (even if this means posting a negative return), absolute return funds aim to achieve positive performance across all market environments. To achieve this objective, absolute return funds tend to invest in a range of diversified assets across the spectrum of equities, fixed income, derivatives, and alternatives.

'It was not terrible, but it was not great': ASI's Fowler and Bint on why the future looks bright for GARS

Absolute return funds may be appealing to investors looking to avoid losses and volatility in their portfolio. They aim to provide stable, positive returns, and fulfil the desire for capital preservation and downside protection. However, while absolute return funds can provide a more steady and predictable return stream, one disadvantage of this approach versus relative return funds is the potential for missing out on upside during bull markets. In recent years we have seen significant appreciation across risk markets - for example, global equity, as measured by the MSCI All Country World index (ACWI), has returned close to 15% (in USD terms) over the five years to 31 October 2021. Against this backdrop, the more modest returns targeted by absolute return funds could represent a significant opportunity cost.

So, what are the alternatives? One approach, which can provide downside protection while also allowing investors to participate in equity market upside more fully, is ‘protected equity' or ‘tail risk hedged equity'.

The objective of these types of strategies is to protect against large drawdowns in risk markets, and by providing clients with reassurance against negative tail events, enabling them to maintain an allocation to assets with strong return expectations.

The chart below compares the monthly returns of the MSCI ACWI (global equity) against the HFRI Equity Hedge index (protected equity) - in blue - and against the HFRI Equity Market Neutral index (absolute return) - in grey - over the past 20 years.

As you can see, absolute return strategies did provide better downside protection, but also missed out on a very substantial portion of equity upside, with monthly returns ranging from -2.6% to +1.6% versus -19.8% to +12.3% for global equities.

Protected equity strategies protected against the largest drawdowns, but also lost out on some upside, with monthly returns ranging from -10.9% to +8.2% versus -19.8% to +12.3% for global equities.

Protection against extreme downside events is the key feature that distinguishes successful approaches. Over the ten years to 31 October 2021, the largest monthly drawdowns for the global equity, protected equity, and absolute return indices were -13.5%, -10.9% and -2.6% respectively.

Over the past 20 years, the comparable figures were -19.8%, -10.9% and -2.8%.

Absolute return landscape in the UK ripe for disruption

As noted above, protected equity strategies are not as successful as absolute return strategies in defending against extreme downturns.

However, when you consider the annualised returns for the three indices, protected equity strategies have done significantly better at keeping pace with the global equity markets. Over the ten years to 31 October 2021, the annualised returns for the global equity, protected equity, and absolute return indices were 11.3%, 7.3%. and 3.3%, while over 20 years annualised returns were 8.3%, 6.3%. and 2.7%.

Depending on an investor's objectives, protected equity strategies may be a compelling alternative to traditional absolute return approaches, particularly if their main goal is to protect against the most extreme downside events, and they are able to accept some degree of downside in return for significantly improved upside participation.

Anja Needham is a portfolio manager at Secor Asset Management