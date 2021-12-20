Deep Dive: Three reasons to diversify equity-bond mix

With the simple equity-bond portfolio having performed so strongly in recent years, the role of absolute return managers has come under increasing scrutiny. Put simply, the optimal hindsight strategy has been to hold as much equity as possible. Even the volatility of 2020 seemed to prove the rule as a 35% drop in global stock markets prefaced a 100% rally. Hyper-activist central bank policy allowed bonds to cushion the volatility with a 100bp decline in US real bond yields from the end of 2019 to now.

However, there are three reasons to consider the possibility that a simple equity-bond mix is in need of diversification where budgets and governance allow.

First, the era since the turn of the millennium has been characterised by an inverse relationship between bonds and equities. The past six months have seen a more neutral relationship in correlation terms, raising the possibility that bonds may not continue to dampen equity drawdowns in the way they usually do. Valuations are not helpful, in this regard: the same decline in real yields has now left the US ten-year inflation-linked bond offering an all-time low of minus 1.1%.

Second, while such episodes of positive correlation have not always endured, there are reasons to believe the change may be more lasting this time. Since the turn of the millennium, developed market central banks have faced a broadly benign balance between economic growth and inflation as the backdrop to their policy setting. The US Federal Reserve or the Bank of England (BoE), for example, have been able to ease onto the brakes to manage inflation without forcing a stall. On the other hand where turbulence has hit economic growth, in 2008 or 2020 for example, there has been little threat from inflation to force restraint in easing policy.

Today, though, in the words of BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, "the hard yards" are ahead. Rises in inflation have broadened from commodities to wages. Meanwhile, the pace of economic recovery from Covid has been both uneven and insecure with the Omicron variant the latest threat to a full normalisation. The fact that central banks may have to tighten quickly, despite the challenges to companies, threatens returns in both bonds, whose pricing usually reflects the opportunity cost of holding cash instead, and equities.

Source: Bloomberg

The third reason to consider sources of diversification, and particularly ones which are more skill-based (alpha) than market return-based (beta), is that uncertainty creates volatility. The doubts about prices, central bank responses, and their impact on growth can all be expected to persist, and to affect financial markets.

Evidence of this is becoming clearer in both equities and bonds, where option volatility pricing is off its lows and has shown little of the usual tendency to decline quickly as confident investors bet on rapid normalisation. This can potentially lead to significant gains for alpha-driven processes. The chart looks at the universe of HFRI funds, including many of the best-known hedge funds, and shows that performance has tended to be much less dependent on low inflation regimes.

The world of absolute return funds is potentially well suited to this environment, but it is a diverse one. It can include more macro-led multi-strategy approaches as well as niche ones looking for arbitrage opportunities. We make use of both and have taken steps to increase allocations over the last couple of years. The key is to find processes with a strong enough handle on macro uncertainties to make them a source of performance rather than just risk. Also increasingly important is to understand the changes in fee structures in recent years. We do not believe investors should be forced to accept 2-and-20 arrangements in order to protect their portfolios. Fortunately, the mainstream asset management industry has been increasingly successful in disrupting a cosy arrangement for hedge funds.

Sunil Krishnan is head of multi-asset funds at Aviva Investors