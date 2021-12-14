Deep Dive: Opportunities for absolute return bonds to outperform

The post-global financial crisis era was marked by low growth and low inflation, largely due to policymaker errors. Central banks were the only game in town and their stimulus proved very supportive for financial assets. In that falling yield world, economic outcomes were poor but incredibly predictable, as central bank liquidity flowed directly into financial assets.

Since the onset of the Covid pandemic, however, the policymaking landscape has dramatically changed.

Supply chains remain under stress, labour markets are in flux and energy prices are soaring. Fiscal spending is unlikely to disappear anytime soon as inequality and global warming issues are finally addressed. Central banks now find their jobs very difficult and are in a state of confusion as inflation rockets, while at the same time growth has largely disappointed. The return of economic volatility was the only predictable thing about 2021. Market volatility is back.

Better for the economy, worse for fixed income

This inflationary environment will see volatile growth and higher inflation, with yields rising. A more ‘absolute return' approach will be needed to achieve positive returns from fixed income. Funds with the ability to take short will therefore have an advantage, aided by the flexibility to invest across the fixed income universe to find returns.

The purpose of absolute return funds is to manage the cycle for investors and to smooth returns as the cycle progresses. They tend to have high flexibility and make use of diversification to achieve a low correlation to the broader markets. They are often unconstrained and use derivatives to achieve this.

These strategies typically use top-down fundamental research to identify the macro-economic environment to provide a framework for their core strategy. However, focusing solely on a fundamental approach to investing is no longer enough to outperform in modern financial markets.

Bottom-up macro analysis, a more technical approach involving the studying of individual market mechanics, is becoming more common. Given the growth in the market's size in the past decade, markets themselves can often become the story and be key drivers of the broader asset classes and potentially impact economic fundamentals directly. This has been critical to outperformance in recent years.

Diverse sources of return

In absolute return bond (ARB) funds, the goal is to construct a portfolio that has appropriate characteristics in terms of its duration, yield curve, credit, country and currency exposure. The fund should use a full derivative overlay, meaning it can achieve positive returns in a rising yield environment. The process should look to achieve diversified returns across the fixed income and currency spectrum, and funds will come with varying degrees of liquidity and volatility. Investment time horizons will tend to be shorter as the strategy is continuously reinvented to fit the up-coming macro environment and achieve its positive return objectives.

Extreme policy action raises opportunities

More recently, the sector has seen a revival as the low level of yields and credit spreads are seeing investors look elsewhere for return. Inflation fears have ignited concerns over fixed income markets as the cycle has turned higher. Extreme policy action has also raised opportunity as economies move at different speeds, offering up diversified returns that ARB managers crave. A key issue for investors is that, over this more difficult period for ARB funds, the number of viable funds has shrunk as investors closed funds, suffered underperformance or failed to stick to their true diversified macro-economic investment processes.

Our belief is more traditional funds will struggle to make positive returns as the global economy recovers from the pandemic, monetary policy is tightened and as inflation is higher than in the past decade.

We believe the ability to source returns from interest rates, spread and currency markets on both the long and short side puts ARB funds in a good position to outperform in this environment.

