IW Long Reads: Clear as mud? ESG fund info has a long way to go

The industry has made progress in how it presents information on ESG funds - a challenging space to make complete sense of, and compare like with like - but there is more to do.

As Laith Khalaf, financial analyst at AJ Bell, explains: "I think for most funds the information is already there - it can just be quite difficult to find. Instead of having to dig through the prospectus it would probably be easier for investors if ESG funds issued a short statement of responsible investment principles, which sets out the approach in respect of key issues that ESG investors are concerned about.

"That way investors could match up their own ethical preferences with funds that are aligned. Increasingly it is not enough to simply badge your fund as 'responsible', 'ethical' or 'socially responsible'. Investors want to know how you are walking the walk as well as talking the talk."

A concern here for Ashley Hamilton Claxton, head of responsible investment at Royal London Asset Management, centres around the developing ESG regulatory regime.

"We are looking for more clarity from the FCA on whether and how they will implement regulations related to sustainable finance in the UK following the adoption of SFDR [the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation] in the EU," she explains.

It is the case that firms will have to review their key investor information documents (KIIDs) as a result of SFDR and incoming FCA guiding principles.

The SFDR draft regulatory technical standards require a supplementary document to be provided alongside KIIDs, specifically for ESG and sustainability-themed products.

Trade body expectations

At a UK level, the Investment Association (IA) is expecting the FCA to publish guiding principles on ESG fund disclosure, design and delivery in the coming months, and firms will have to review their fund literature, including KIIDs, to ensure it meets the requirements.

To put some context on this point, in November 2019 the IA launched the first industry-wide framework to categorise the most common approaches to responsible investment, including terms such as: ESG integration, stewardship, impact investing, exclusions, and sustainability focus.

The aim of this was to bring greater clarity and consistency to this area of the market to help customers better navigate the range of available products.

Over at the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), communications director Annabel Brodie-Smith says: "ESG is complex, dynamic and personal to investors, so we don't believe ESG choices can be boiled down to a one-to-five ESG rating.

"That is why the AIC will be publishing free-form disclosures of members' ESG strategies on our website in the second quarter of this year."

She adds: "This is an important first step but we know we do not have all the answers on ESG disclosure. There will be a process where investors assess the disclosure available and feed back to us, and we as an industry will need to respond to meet investors' ESG requirements."

Categorisation

Although clear categorisation is one key part of the navigation process for investors, some in the industry have asked if we need new standalone ESG focused sectors and possibly even new platforms dedicated to this significant area.

At the IA, the starting point for adding or amending sectors is always considering how investors want to find and compare funds, including whether to invest in shares, bonds, or a mix of different investment types, as well as how they want to invest in a responsible and sustainable way.

It is therefore not as simple as simply creating an ESG sector. Investors and advisers will also want to consider the different types of ESG characteristics that funds are deploying, including applying different types of stock or bond exclusions, pursuing a sustainability focus or adopting an impact investing approach, where the fund measures its impact on societal and environmental change.

AJ Bell's Khalaf accepts that the difficulty with a standalone sector is that ESG funds invest across all sorts of different asset classes, and so doing a sector performance comparison would become meaningless, making fund selection much harder for investors.

"I also suspect that you would have to keep the sector door pretty tightly monitored for funds trying to make their way in even though their ESG framework is pretty light," he adds.

"I cannot see why you need a platform specifically dedicated to ESG, as existing platforms already give you access to investments which allow investors to construct a portfolio entirely of ESG funds if that is what they want, as well as the option to mix and match ethical and non-ethical investments."

Fit for purpose?

As for factsheets and shareholder reports, there is an ongoing debate as to whether these are fit for the purpose to enable investors to make informed ESG-related decisions.

"They need to evolve with regulations and expectations for disclosure," says Royal London's Hamilton Claxton.

"More clarity from the FCA is required before factsheets can be updated, but I expect we will see much more ESG and responsible investment information going into factsheets and other key documents in the future."

There is a difference between a fund's prospectus and KIID, which are documents required by legislation, and fund factsheets and other marketing materials, which are not. This means there are no rules about what ESG information asset managers are required to include.

As AJ Bell's Khalaf concludes: "There is a variety in the quality of information provided, but overall, there's a lot more that fund providers could do to make their investment approach clearer and more accessible to investors, but that applies equally to traditional funds as it does to ESG funds."

EU ESG regulations

The Non-Financial Reporting Directive has required companies with more than 500 staff to report on their social environmental challenges since 2017. The Commission's updated reporting guidance increases the focus on climate-related business risks and opportunities.

The Sustainability-Related Disclosures Regulation requires investment firms and asset owners to make disclosures on the integration of ESG risks and to consider adverse impacts on their investment processes and remuneration policies. Firms will also be required to disclose ESG factors and impacts on their products, including any type of investment fund, insurance-based investment product and personal pension products. Most of these rules come into force in March or June 2021, and by end-2022 investment funds must additionally disclose adverse impacts.

The Taxonomy Regulation sets out a common classification system for economic activities to be considered environmentally-sustainable with focus on sectors that play a key role in climate change mitigation and adaptation. It also requires that the economic activities do no significant harm with respect to five other environmental objectives.

'Suitability' rules have been amended to require a client's ESG preferences to be taken into account by investment advisers and insurance intermediaries. These amendments will take effect with the disclosures regulation.

The Benchmarks Regulation has been amended to create two new benchmarks - EU Climate Transition and EU Paris-aligned - to help increase transparency and prevent greenwashing. Different aspects of these rules take effect on dates from April 2020 to January 2022.

Stress testing rules for banks The Commission is developing tools and mechanisms to integrate ESG factors into the EU banking prudential framework, banks' business strategies, investment policies and risk management processes.

Eco-label for retail investment products The Commission is drawing up proposals for an eco-label for certain financial products, such as 'sustainability funds' and 'green bonds', to enable investors more easily to direct their monies into sustainable investments.

Source: KPMG

