Picking up the pace of positive change: What progress are investment trusts making on ESG issues?

Getting up to speed on ESG disclosures is one of the greatest challenges for investment trust boards this year, according to a top director of one of the UK's oldest listed vehicles.

"No doubt boards and managers are aware of the need to start articulating more clearly how ESG is embedded in the investment strategy," said Sue Inglis, The Bankers Investment Trust chair.

"It is too early to say how successful we are all going to be at that."

The Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) initiative to include disclosure on the website is going to be helpful, she said.

"It will probably take 12 months to be able to answer whether we are responding to what investors want to see and how we report on ESG."

ESG ratings: Bringing transparency or just greenwashing?

The AIC's big initiative is an important salvo in galvanising the industry to take a collective step forward.

All AIC member investment companies are being encouraged to submit free-form ESG disclosures, which will appear alongside existing information such as performance data and portfolio holdings.

Companies will be able to state if they have adopted or signed up to sustainable initiatives, such as the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) or Sustainable Investment Goals, while also explaining whether they actively exclude specific sectors such as tobacco or gambling.

"We have had a good response from our members and these disclosures will be live in Q2," added Annabel Brodie-Smith, the AIC's long-standing communications director.

Tackling board diversity

On the governance front, the AIC is also helping investors and advisers to understand how to exercise share rights, especially where these are held on platforms, on how to attend an AGM, or hear about continuation votes or proposed changes in strategy.

Another issue the AIC is tackling is board diversity, having last autumn launched Pathway, its website to encourage a wide and diverse group of individuals to consider becoming investment company directors.

Diversity Project targets 30% female fund managers by 2030

It will have continued promotion throughout 2021 to increase diversity of directors in terms of gender, ethnicity and expertise.

Saftar Sarwar, managing director and CIO at Binary Capital Investment Management, said: "The sector is responding positively to the whole ESG agenda, but more can be done and it starts at the top.

"You can argue more should be done around board diversity, understanding of climate risk and the real ESG factors, and I see a lot of ESG issues around greenwashing."

Emma Bird, research analyst at Winterflood Investment Trusts argued that while the investment management sector is "responding" to the issue, more can be done.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that, within my experience as an analyst, almost every fund manager presentation will now include a section on how they deal with ESG issues; this was the exception a few years ago," she explained.

"Disclosure will be of key importance going forward and we expect to see more funds explicitly disclose their carbon footprint or how they interact with company management on ESG issues.

Bird continued: "With investors becoming increasingly focused on ESG you would expect it to continue to be a growing area of the investment trust market and we would not be surprised to see additional funds marketing social impact or ESG outcomes being launched in the coming months and years."