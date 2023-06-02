Zennor AM

Japan eyes bull market as stocks ride 33-year high

Companies

Japan eyes bull market as stocks ride 33-year high

Effects of corporate reforms

clock 02 June 2023 • 4 min read
Zennor AM launches Japan Equity Income fund

Unit trusts/OEICs

Zennor AM launches Japan Equity Income fund

James Salter and David Mitchinson

clock 22 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot