ZDP
Under the spotlight: Zero dividend preference shares
James Saunders Watson, head of marketing, investment trusts at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, explains how zero dividend preference shares offer capital growth and predictability of return without liability to income tax.
Why ITs should use zeros not banks for financing
Investment companies are being urged to issue zero dividend preference shares (ZDPs) rather than rely on banks to provide financing, to help ride out short term market volatility.