Yuval Kaplan

Which funds and providers topped SharingAlpha's lists for August?

Markets

Which funds and providers topped SharingAlpha's lists for August?

Three new names appear on list

clock 12 September 2018 •
SharingAlpha's July ratings list revealed

Funds

SharingAlpha's July ratings list revealed

Who topped the standings for this month?

clock 02 August 2018 •
Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's April list

Funds

Fundsmith retains most popular spot in FoFs in SharingAlpha's April list

SharingAlpha has revealed the top-rated funds by its fund selector users as at the end of April, with Terry Smith's £14.7bn Fundsmith Equity fund still the most popular in fund-of-funds portfolios.

clock 22 May 2018 •
Trustpilot