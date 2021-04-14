Yoshihide Suga
Suganomics is coming to Japan - and it wants to unleash a digital revolution
Digitalisation central to new PM's plans
Comgest's Kaye: Should you bet on Japan's tortoise or America's hare?
Going long will pay off for investors
IW Long Reads: Reigniting Japan's economic recovery of Olympic proportions
Will new leadership and ongoing stewardship issues deter investors?
IW Long Reads: Japan's record-breaking Q3 growth has rest of the world playing catch-up
Is the West finally waking up?
A little goes a long way: How Japan's activist shareholder evolution is slowly taking off
Deep Dive into Japanese equities
Primed for a rebound: Japanese stocks ready to flex their muscles again
Deep Dive into Japanese equities
Value-style, growth-style or something in between? The bias conundrum for Japanese equities investors
Deep Dive into Japanese equities
Unearthing hidden gems: Why investors should not give up on Japanese equities
Country still has plenty to offer
Elite Radar: FSSA Japan Focus fund
Markets have welcomed election of Yoshihide Suga
Big Question Part 2: What can investors expect from Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga?
Will the new Prime Minister continue with Shinzo Abe's reforms?