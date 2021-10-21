You are currently accessing Investment Week via your
Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to
sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please
contact our customer service team.
Phone: +44 (0) 1858 438800
Email: [email protected]
Search Investment Week
Sponsored by
You are currently accessing Investment Week via your Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please contact our customer service team.
Xtrackers ETFs now following MSCI Select ESG Screened indices
10bps fee cut
Launched the first UCITS ETF
One year after surpassing $1trn
ESG fund also listed
Sector, regional and commodity products to benefit
Over half bought from BlackRock
Fixed income responsible for over 90% of net inflows
Net inflows of €12.1bn in January
TER of 0.09%