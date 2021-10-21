Xtrackers

DWS switches indices on six ETFs to integrate ESG criteria

Xtrackers ETFs now following MSCI Select ESG Screened indices

clock 21 October 2021 • 2 min read
Xtrackers convert ETF range to ESG indices and cut fees

10bps fee cut

clock 20 September 2021 • 1 min read
Former DWS ETF head Manooj Mistry joins HANetf

Launched the first UCITS ETF

clock 24 February 2021 •
European ETF market opens 2021 breaking €1trn barrier

One year after surpassing $1trn

clock 15 February 2021 •
DWS launches Nasdaq ETF as part of trio of US launches

ESG fund also listed

clock 27 January 2021 •
DWS cuts fees on more than 20 Xtrackers ETFs

Sector, regional and commodity products to benefit

clock 30 November 2020 •
In detail: The Fed's first wave of ETF purchases

Over half bought from BlackRock

clock 11 June 2020 •
Bond funds drive European ETF market recovery in April

Fixed income responsible for over 90% of net inflows

clock 11 May 2020 •
Average monthly European ETF inflows near €10bn

Net inflows of €12.1bn in January

clock 18 February 2020 •
DWS expands Xtrackers core range with Europe ex-UK ETF

TER of 0.09%

clock 21 January 2019 •
Trustpilot