Xstrata

SLI attacks Xstrata pay deal
SLI attacks Xstrata pay deal

Standard Life Investments (SLI), one of Xstrata's top ten shareholders, has vowed to vote against the proposed executive pay deal Xstrata board members are due to receive after merging with Glencore.

Glencore fights to save $30bn Xstrata deal
Glencore fights to save $30bn Xstrata deal

Glencore is under pressure to improve the terms of its $30bn offer for Xstrata after the latter proposed new compensation arrangements, and a leading shareholder came out against the deal.