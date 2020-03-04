Xstrata
Ex-BP chief Hayward takes Glencore chair
Former BP chief executive Tony Hayward will become interim chairman of merged commodities giant Glencore Xstrata, after shareholders ousted Xstrata incumbent Sir John Bond.
Fund managers make contrarian call on beaten-up miners
Fund managers are starting to buy back into UK-listed large-cap miners, seeing valuations as too good to refuse as wider sentiment on the sector hits a "decade low".
Xstrata boss quits in row over 'Glenstrata' bonuses
The merger of Glencore and Xstrata to form the world's largest mining company has finally been approved by shareholders, but has claimed the job of Xstrata chairman Sir John Bond in a row over pay.
SLI attacks Xstrata pay deal
Standard Life Investments (SLI), one of Xstrata's top ten shareholders, has vowed to vote against the proposed executive pay deal Xstrata board members are due to receive after merging with Glencore.
Xstrata board approves Glencore 'mega merger'
The planned merger of Glencore and Xstrata has been given the green light by Xstrata's independent board members, who have backed Glencore's revised $33bn bid for the company.
Glencore compromises on terms in bid to save Xstrata deal
Glencore has revised the terms of its proposed merger with Xstrata again, following a backlash from shareholders on Friday over the terms of the deal.
Schroders' Buxton: New Xstrata deal is still not good enough
Schroders' Richard Buxton has said he is still "not enthused" by Glencore's revised offer for Xstrata as the miner requests clarification over the latest twist in the takeover.
Glencore shares slump as Blair helps renegotiate Xstrata deal
Glencore shares have slumped after the commodities trader responded to months of shareholder pressure by improving its offer for miner Xstrata.
Norwegian fund joins Qatar in opposing Glencore-Xstrata deal
Norway's oil-backed sovereign wealth fund has outlined its fierce opposition to the proposed Glencore-Xstrata merger, putting the proposed $30bn takeover under threat.
Glencore sticks to guns on Xstrata deal as profits fall
Glencore has been hit by falling commodity prices, reporting a drop in pre-tax earnings of a quarter in the first half of the year, but will forge ahead with Xstrata merger plans despite a challenging backdrop.
Knight Vinke latest to oppose Glenstrata deal
The Glencore and Xstrata merger has come under increasing pressure as activist investor Knight Vinke has become the latest critic of the deal, calling for Glencore to up its offer.
Glencore fights to save $30bn Xstrata deal
Glencore is under pressure to improve the terms of its $30bn offer for Xstrata after the latter proposed new compensation arrangements, and a leading shareholder came out against the deal.
Xstrata CEO in line for £75m payday
The chief executive of Xstrata is in line for a £75m payday as head of the company created from a merger of the miner with commodities giant Glencore.
BlackRock breaks silence to back 'Glenstrata' deal
BlackRock has broken its silence over the proposed merger of commodities giant Glencore and miner Xstrata, saying it will back the deal.
Glencore sticks to guns on Xstrata deal as profits rise
Glencore has given no sign of adjusting the terms of its Xstrata takeover offer as it reports a 7% rise in full-year profit despite numbers slumping in the second half of 2012.
Is GlenStrata merger just the start?
Although many thought the era of the big mining mergers was over, some believe newly-formed GlenStrata could have its sights on Anglo-American.