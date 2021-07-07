Expects to make new responsible investment hires
Joanna Munro, currently global CIO, will lead the new combined unit
Part of global credit research team
In a world of slow yet steady, non-inflationary economic growth, interest rates are likely to remain at relatively low levels over the medium term.
Head to remain in Paris to front local credit team
We have reached an inflection point this year where, after several years of extreme liquidity, we are now heading toward monetary policy normalisation.