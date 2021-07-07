Xavier Baraton

HSBC AM shakes up responsible investment team and launches sustainability office

People moves

Expects to make new responsible investment hires

clock 07 July 2021 • 2 min read
HSBC AM brings alternatives capabilities together under HSBC Alternatives

Alternatives

Joanna Munro, currently global CIO, will lead the new combined unit

clock 16 June 2021 • 2 min read
HSBC GAM appoints head of fixed income ESG and green research

ESG

Part of global credit research team

clock 16 September 2020 •
Expect volatility as shocks arise from various sources

Bonds

In a world of slow yet steady, non-inflationary economic growth, interest rates are likely to remain at relatively low levels over the medium term.

clock 20 February 2020 •
HSBC GAM promotes Radovic to lead global credit research

Bonds

Head to remain in Paris to front local credit team

clock 21 August 2019 •
What does the normalisation of monetary policy mean for fixed income?

Bonds

We have reached an inflection point this year where, after several years of extreme liquidity, we are now heading toward monetary policy normalisation.

clock 20 June 2018 •
