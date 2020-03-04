woodford im
Gina Miller calls for Chancellor to review Andrew Bailey's appointment at BoE
'Regulatory failures' during FCA tenure
Terry Smith: Neil Woodford was 'playing a different game'
'Like Cristiano Ronaldo playing goalkeeper'
Total losses for Woodford Equity Income to amount to £1bn - reports
Analysis from PJT Park Hill
Woodford Patient Capital Trust board slammed for 'failure to act independently' in 'sorry Woodford saga'
Scramble over how best to take trusts forward
2019: An appalling year for Woodford
12 months to forget for former star manager
Financial Ombudsman Service reveals Woodford IM complaints amid closure
'Exact timescale' of complaints not yet provided
Woodford's reports £33.7m profit despite assets fall
Amid a tough period for fund performance
Geffen: Worst-hit income funds in Q1 sell-off took highest dividend risk
IA UK Equity Income sector average down 3.9%
Jupiter's £5bn European fund is most searched fund on FE Analytics in 2017
SLI GARS falls out of top three for first time since 2011
Woodford IM: 'No-deal' Brexit 'nowhere near as bleak as many have predicted' for UK economy
‘Compromise deal’ most likely
T. Rowe Price to absorb research costs post-MiFID II
Joins Vanguard, JPMAM, Hermes in shouldering costs
Update: Woodford backs AstraZeneca as 'simply too cheap' despite £177m hit
Largest daily share price fall
Hermes to stop passing research costs to clients
Ahead of changes under MiFID II
Woodford IM hires City Financial analyst
Eighth member of investment team
The power of social media: A game-changer for asset managers?
How are fund houses embracing socal media?
Woodford IM and L&G back venture to 'supercharge' growth in UK digital start-ups
Aiming to invest upwards of £200m per year