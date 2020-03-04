women at work
Gallery: Women In Investment Awards 2018 nominees drinks reception
This year's Awards take place on 28 November
Bev Shah: We need to fix the investment management hiring process
How to level the gender playing field
IMF's Lagarde: Promoting equality is an 'economic game-changer'
Link between financial inclusion and economic performance
Women in Investment: CEO of AXA IM - Rosenberg Equities Heidi Ridley
Raising industry awareness on diversity
Editor's View: Writing a different narrative for our industry
Impetus is there for changes to be made
Gosling's Grouse: Unleashing talent
Women in Investment awards held by IW