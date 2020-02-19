William Littlewood

IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?

Funds

IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?

Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow

clock 19 February 2020 •
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?

UK

IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?

Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane

clock 27 January 2020 •
Fund managers slash exposure to global equities on trade war fears

Asia

Fund managers slash exposure to global equities on trade war fears

US 30-year Treasury plunges to record low

clock 02 September 2019 •
Artemis changes 'confusing' objective of Littlewood's £700m fund

Investment

Artemis changes 'confusing' objective of Littlewood's £700m fund

Investors will pay some of the cost

clock 05 November 2018 •
Trustpilot