Stock Spotlight: Has the shine has come off the WeWork brand?

Stock Spotlight: Has the shine has come off the WeWork brand?

More than two years after its botched IPO, WeWork has finally reached the public market at a value just a fifth of what it had aimed for in 2019, and while the firm has demonstrated “signs of improvement”, the real estate company remains marred by investor...

clock 22 November 2021 • 4 min read
Protecting portfolios against the crisis: Instruments of 'mass diversification'

The benefits of a broader approach to portfolio management

clock 24 March 2020 •
Majedie's Record takes 'patient' approach to market uncertainty

Keeping faith with fintech stocks

clock 17 March 2020 •
Frenzied growth leads to frenzied behaviour - especially in tech

Technology is transforming every other industry. The beneficiaries of this are often not the businesses deploying the new tech – they are the ones spending the money and may reap little reward for it – but the technology companies supplying them.

clock 13 March 2020 •
T. Rowe Price brands WeWork investment 'terrible'

Statement made in a filing to US SEC

clock 14 February 2020 •
Are private equity blowouts good for investors?

Cracks beginning to show 'on several fronts'

clock 02 December 2019 •
IPO activity to remain subdued in Q4 amid 'sea change' on US tech listings 'bubble'

Global public offerings fall to three-year low in first nine months of 2019

clock 05 November 2019 •
Martin Gilbert: We must get used to a lower growth environment

Anticipated downturns should not weigh on long-term decisions

clock 31 October 2019 •
The equity cushion myth: What the WeWork saga can teach us

Margins of safety can be thin at worst of times

clock 22 October 2019 •
