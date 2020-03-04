Weir
'Scotsie' index shrugs off vote concerns
An index of 14 Scottish companies labelled the 'Scotsie' has performed broadly in line with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 350 indices so far this year, despite increasing signs there could be a 'yes' vote on independence later this week.
Five stocks powering turnaround for M&G Global Basics
M&G Global Basics' new lead manager Randeep Somel has revealed some of the key holdings he has introduced since taking over from Graham French in November.
Where are the opportunities for income investors?
ON UK INCOME